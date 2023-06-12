elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, they got a surprise while carrying out patrols in the streets of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s officeafter encountering an unpleasant scene.

It was in the Guadalupe Tepeyac neighborhoodwhere the uniformed men noticed two men having sex on the sidewalk, but one of them was not in his five senses, so they came to find out what was happening.

At that moment, they observed that it was not a couple committing a civic offense, but rather sexual abuse by one of those involved, who was also in a drunken state and was raping his compadre.