In the early hours of this Monday a Cold weatherwith minimum temperatures between -5°C to 0°C and possible frost in the mountain areas of Baja California. In the rest of the state, the morning atmosphere will be cool and warm in the afternoon, according to information from With water.

During the day, the northwest wind will run at a speed of 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils on the peninsula. The waves will reach a height of 2 to 4 meters on the west coast of Baja California.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Rosarito and other locations in Baja California

The weather forecast for this Monday in Tijuana indicates mostly cloudy skies, with possible stormy showers in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 11°C and 17°C throughout the day, peaking around 2pm. A moderate northwest wind is expected, with gusts that could reach up to 34 km/h during the afternoon.

In Mexicali, Mostly clear skies will prevail, although clouds are expected during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 28°C, with the maximum predicted around 3:00 p.m. The wind will be strong and will blow from the northwest, with gusts reaching up to 52 km/h during the afternoon.

In Rosarito Mainly overcast skies are expected, with the possibility of moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 12°C and 16°C during the day, peaking around 5pm. A moderate northwest wind is expected, with gusts of up to 36 km/h in the afternoon.

For its part, in Cove Cloudy skies will predominate, with clouds covering the sky in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 18°C, with the maximum expected for around 1:00 p.m. A moderate northwest wind is expected, with gusts that could reach 44 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tecate Mostly cloudy skies are forecast, with possible light rain at night. Temperatures will vary between 7°C and 16°C during the day, peaking around 3pm. A moderate westerly wind is expected, with gusts reaching up to 37 km/h during the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, mostly cloudy skies are anticipated, with clouds covering the sky during the early morning. Temperatures will be between 6°C and 16°C, peaking around 12pm. A strong southwesterly wind is forecast, with gusts of up to 61 km/h during the afternoon.

Saint Quentin The week will begin with mostly clear skies, although some clouds are expected. Temperatures will vary between 10°C and 18°C, with northwest winds that could reach gusts between 34 and 55 km/h.

Finally, San Felipe will have a mostly clear sky with some scattered clouds. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 22°C, with easterly winds and maximum gusts of 23 km/h.

This Monday, Baja California communities will experience varying weather conditions, from overcast skies with possible rain to mostly clear conditions. It is essential to stay informed about the local weather to plan outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.