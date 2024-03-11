Abruzzo, Marsilio: “The truth won against lies and slander”





In Abruzzo won the centre-rightconfirmed the Melonian governor Marco Marsilionothing to do for the “very wide field” of the Left and for the challenger Luciano D'Amico, about 10 points of difference in favor of the centre-right candidate. “I had promised two things: the first, that this evening the only Sardinian one that he would have celebrated it would have been my wivesAnd. The second, that at one, two at the latest, we would have them sent everyone to sleep with a 10 point lead“.

So Marco Marsilio upon his arrival at the electoral committee in Pescara. “The wide field – goes on – it is not the future of Abruzzo because it was his sad past and the wide field will not be the future of Italy. My commitment to live up to expectations will be even more intense. She won the truth against lies and slander, spread liberally, facts and the reality principle won against vague narratives and empty chatter. The Abruzzo people chose to give me the honor of leading the region for another 5 years. Never in the previous 30 years had there been an outgoing administration reconfirmed for a second term. A page of history has been written and knocked down another wall.”