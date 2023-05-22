The Russian market of gray SIM-cards can reach tens of millions of pieces – experts told about this. We are talking about SIM cards issued both to legal entities and to the passport data of fictitious owners – individuals, including foreigners. At the same time, the purchase of such SIM cards carries a number of risks and can turn into serious problems. Details about gray SIM cards and the potential dangers of using them can be found in the Izvestia article.

Shadow mechanisms

The Russian market of gray SIM cards, according to various estimates, ranges from millions to tens of millions of pieces. Sergey Gataullin, dean of the faculty of digital economy and mass communications of the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics, told Izvestia. Such SIM cards are often sold or distributed free of charge on the streets and in underground passages, and to activate them, you just need to top up your payment balance.

According to Dmitry Ovchinnikov, Chief Specialist of the Department of Integrated Information Security Systems at Gazinformservice, The scheme for the appearance of gray SIM cards is quite simple: they usually involve the so-called droppers – people whom scammers use to achieve their goals . The dropper itself does not initiate illegal actions, but only follows instructions and receives money for it.

Photo: TASS/Alexander Nikolaev

“A one-day company is registered for the dropper, on behalf of which a corporate agreement is concluded with a telecom operator,” says the specialist. “It is through this service that shadow businessmen receive SIM cards, which are then resold in underground passages for cash without checking passport data.

In turn, the lawyer and managing partner of the Antonova & Partners Bar Association Ekaterina Antonova explains that Gray SIM cards can also be given away for free. To activate them, you need to replenish the balance – an average of 50-100 rubles, and it is from these replenishments that the one who distributes them will receive his percentage . But no matter what scheme is used, no one asks the recipients of such “street” SIM cards for passport data, which makes them gray.

In pursuit of anonymity

Gray SIM cards do not require registration, and therefore attract people who hope in this way to ensure their anonymity when making voice calls and using the Internet. However, such sims are used not only by privacy lovers, but also by various criminal elements . In particular, according to Ekaterina Antonova, gray SIM cards are popular among drug dealers, who use them to try to sell illegal substances, while at the same time confusing traces for law enforcement agencies.

“The demand for such SIM cards is also high among those who arrange SMS mailings, register anonymous wallets and left profiles in social networks, and in many other cases when mass character and anonymity are needed,” says an information security specialist in an interview with Izvestia and director of the Printeria service center Ilya Karpuk.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

Meanwhile, according to Sergei Gataullin, the anonymity that attracts users of gray SIM cards is actually quite ephemeral, since both the SIM itself and the gadget in which it is installed leave a sufficient number of digital traces without identifying the owner of the number . But the consequences of using such SIM-cards can be very serious, and violation of Russian laws begins already at the time of the sale of the sim card without any registration.

“Sellers who do this violate the laws of the Russian Federation and, in fact, are engaged in activities for which serious punishment is due,” says Dmitry Ovchinnikov. – Yes, this is not a crime from the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, but such trade is clearly contrary to both tax and administrative legislation.

As for buyers of such SIM-cards, they should be aware that without a formalized contract they cannot manage a SIM card purchased on the street, Ilya Karpuk notes. If it breaks or is lost, it will be impossible to restore it. However, this is the lesser of the evils – much more dangerous is the fact that such a SIM card may well be issued to another person and, according to documents, be registered with him.

dark past

If the gray SIM card received by the new owner is already issued to someone else, profiles in social networks and bank cards of another person may well be linked to it. This imposes certain restrictions on its use. – for example, registering on a social network with its help may simply not work. Ekaterina Antonova also warns of another unpleasant option: perhaps the previous owner got rid of this SIM card on purpose – for example, he could be a debtor and thus hide from creditors.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

“You buy a SIM card and activate it,” explains the interlocutor of Izvestia. – In the network, it “comes to life” and sends notifications that this subscriber is online. Without thinking twice, creditors decide to talk to their debtor on the phone, but you are on the other end of the tube.

As a result, the new owner of the SIM card will have to prove that he is not in fact the person to whom the SIM card is issued. In turn, Dmitry Ovchinnikov warns of another very unpleasant scenario: Previously, a gray SIM card could be used for criminal purposes and come to the attention of law enforcement agencies.

“It will be very problematic to prove to the investigators that it was not you who actually used this SIM card,” the specialist says. – And buying or getting it on the street, you also get a very real chance to become a defendant in a criminal case and go to a pre-trial detention center.

Another danger of using gray SIM cards is that the previous owner may suddenly decide to restore it. Then, together with the SIM card, he will also be able to access those accounts that were registered to it by the new owner. We can talk about profiles in instant messengers, social networks and even mobile banking applications. Moreover, such a situation can arise both by accident and be deliberately set up by attackers.

— Banking services and social media profiles cannot be linked to gray SIM cards – you need to remember that such a SIM card can stop working at any time, – warns Ilya Karpuk. – If it was received without a contract, then formally it does not belong to you.

Safety regulations

According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, it is safest to purchase a SIM card in the official salon of a mobile operator . There they will sign an agreement on the provision of cellular services, which will remain in the hands of the client and will serve as documentary evidence of ownership of a certain subscriber number. Such a SIM-card can be used quite calmly.

“When you apply for a SIM card in the salon of an operator or an authorized dealer, you will definitely be asked for passport data,” says Ilya Karpuk. – You will see your name in the settings if you download the operator’s application, and you can manage this SIM card.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexei Malgavko

At the same time, it is worth remembering that if you accidentally lose your SIM card, you need to block it immediately . The fact is that if such a SIM card ends up in the hands of intruders, they can use it for a variety of purposes.

– Attackers may try to gain access to the bank cards of the former owner of the SIM card. Or find out his personal data and then commit various offenses on his behalf,” Ekaterina Antonova warned.