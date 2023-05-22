Mendilibar has changed eight players since the match against Juve: the Europa League final against the Giallorossi will be played on May 31 in Budapest

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

A long decaffeinated derby ends 0-0 and leaves Betis in sixth place. Sevilla have made many changes and are still in the running for a place in the Conference League, but their head is obviously only on the final in Budapest with Roma to win the Europa League.

eight changes — Compared to the victory with Juventus, Mendilibar confirmed only 3 players: Gudelj, Rakitic and Oliver Torres. In goal Dmitrovic, number 1 in La Liga, defense with Montiel, Rekik, Gudelj and Alex Telles (Acuña is suspended for the final), double pivot with Rakitic and Gueye (not registered in the Europa League), then Lamela, Torrres and Papu Gomez behind Rafa Mir.

blade it imprecise — An opportunity for Borja Iglesias on the side just a little, then very little stuff in the first half without jolts. The second half started with the substitution of Suso for Oliver Torres, slightly injured. And after a wild shot by Pape Gueye in a chance that deserved better luck, the former Milan player immediately offered a great ball to Lamela who tried to double the goal scored against Juventus with another header, but the ball went out. Sevilla improved with the entry of En-Nesyri, and the Moroccan offered Lamela another great ball, with the ‘Coco’ again imprecise, this time with his left foot. See also Boca fan, trapped in wires of the Bombonera: sensitive images

insults and red — In the final, the 41-year-old Joaquin entered the field, in the last derby and three games from retirement, amid insults from Sanchez Pizjuan, and Miranda’s expulsion for a very violent tackle on Jesus Navas, except by a miracle. Sevilla besieged their rivals and deserved a victory that didn’t come because of the mistakes of their players, who were lackluster in the area of ​​a clearly struggling Betis. Sevilla back on the field in Elche on Wednesday.

May 21st – 11.03pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sevilla #Rome #derby #Betis #ends #goals