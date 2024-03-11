The Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny spends so much time in New York, who has decided to rent one of the most luxurious and expensive penthouses in Manhattan. The interpreter of Monacowho also owns a mansion in Los Angeles, He is enjoying life in the Big Apple, from an apartment for which he pays around US$156,235.

Bad Bunny has rented an incredible penthouse in the complex known as Jardim, in West Chelsea. While traveling through the United States fulfilling the dates of the Most Wanted Tour, In New York, a huge 426 square meter apartment awaits you, with views of the Big Apple.

The apartment, located at number 527, West 27th Street, is designed as a duplex and includes four bedrooms, 4 and a half bathrooms, four impressive terraces, one of which has its own private pool. The home plan also offers an outdoor kitchen with views of the Hudson Rivera bookstore, living room, several dressing rooms, a solarium and a huge dining room.

Living room of the apartment rented by Bad Bunny in New York.

Bad Bunny's West Chelsea apartment has a private entrance. The singer can reach his penthouse via a private elevator that opens directly into his living room. The apartment is decorated with oak floors, wood paneling and bathrooms with marble walls.

Bad Bunny's apartment in New York has incredible views of the city.

Bad Bunny's fortune



Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known worldwide as Bad Bunny, celebrated his 30th birthday last Sunday, March 10. In the three decades of his life, the creator of albums like YHLQMDLG, The last tour of the world and Nobody knows what will happen tomorrowaccumulates a fortune of more than US$50,000,000, says the site Celebrity Net Worth.

The impressive New York apartment has become Bad Bunny's alternative residence, the main one being the mansion he bought in January of last year in Hollywood Hills, for US$8,800,000; Furthermore, in January 2024 he acquired another mansion in Los Angeles, which belonged to Ariana Grande, for which he paid US$8,900.00.