bad bunny will return to Peru in the next few days after 5 years to give 2 massive concerts at the National Stadium. The singer’s success in recent times has been impressive, to the point of being chosen Artist of the Year.

However, many of his followers do not know that the “Bad Rabbit” had a well-known presentation in a nightclub in the district of San Juan de Miraflores, where the tickets were much cheaper than those of his next shows in Lima.

Bad Bunny in SJM

Bad Bunny arrived in Peru for the first time in 2017 to tour various cities in the country. One of the places to give a concert was the defunct Kapital Sur nightclub on July 27 of that year.

The announcement of the event was even shared on social networks and the tickets at a modest price of 75 soles.

Bad Bunny at SJM in 2017. Photo: diffusion.

How was the presentation of Bad Bunny?

In this event, Bad Bunny could be seen with a simpler dress than he wears today. A jean, a polo shirt and a bag that she had hanging during her presentation.

In addition, unlike all the scenery that he has used in the last concerts of his tour The Hottest World Tour, the artist was on a small stage.

Bad Bunny at the National Stadium

After more than 5 years of his first show in Peru, Bad Bunny will return to Lima in a few days to give two concerts, on November 13 and 14 at the National Stadium.

On this occasion, the company in charge of bringing the artist is Masterlive and unlike years ago, the tickets to see ‘Bad Rabbit’ sold out in less than a day. Tickets were valued at S/ 175.00 (North Stand), S/ 421.00 (East) and S/ 680.00 (La Playa). It was known that the resale of these same ones have an exorbitant price.