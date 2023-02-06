All the way! Bad Bunny makes history at the 2023 Grammys with a spectacular presentation before the thousands of attendees at the event. She started with “El apagón” and got everyone dancing with “Después de la playa”.

Bad Bunny He surprised the audience at the 2023 Grammy Awards with a mix of his best songs from “A Summer Without You”, an album for which he is nominated for Best Album of the Year in this edition. The ‘bad rabbit’ rocked the stage and made everyone in attendance dance with the songs “El apagón” and “Después de la playa”. It is the first time that a Latino artist is in this category and the first appearance of the Puerto Rican interpreter in these awards.

The Caribbean artist competes with Abba, Adele, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Lizo and Harry Styles in this category. As is known, his recent production was one of the most talked about of the year, achieving records unbeatable by other stars of the genre.