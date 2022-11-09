This November 13 and 14, bad bunny will present his musical show for Lima at the National Stadium. The singer’s concert is one of the most anticipated of the year, as it promises to be one of the best in recent months.

“World tottest tour” features the album “A summer without you”, but the Puerto Rican will also include other songs from his previous albums. In this note we present the complete list of tracks that “San Benito” has been singing in his live performances.

Bad Bunny in Lima 2022: what is the setlist that the ‘Bad Rabbit’ will sing in his concert?

The reggaeton singer will have two presentations in Lima, which promise to be the best that has been presented in the last year.

Setlist Bad Bunny 2022

Moscow Mule I behave pretty A while Effect Party Tarot The current Neverita Neither good nor bad / 200 MPH / The Roman / We are fine I kicked you out if we were together if i see your mom Bichiyal The Saint One time the innocent Memories Leave away I twerk alone safaera Titi asked me DAKITI I am not jealous Yonaguni callaita two thousand 16 Tell them / Don’t play / Come back / You don’t bring a goat / Chambea i’m worse amorphous a summer without you A coconut The song Teach me to dance Pretty eyes The blackout After the beach

How long is the Bad Bunny show?

The complete concert of Bad Bunny has a approximately two and a half hours. In that period, he performs between 30 and 40 songs, depending on what the artist chooses that day, since, depending on the country, the list has varied.

How can I register my tickets for the Bad Bunny show?

From this Monday, November 7 at 10:00 am, those attending the two Bad Bunny concerts in Lima must enter the platform of teleticket to enter your complete details.

It is worth mentioning that this registration will be available until Saturday, November 12 at 11:59 pm and you must do it very carefully, because you can only do it once.