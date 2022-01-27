The South American fever began for bad bunny! The singer will start his first tour of Latin America in the last months of 2022. The Puerto Rican artist will perform in Medellin on November 18, where the company responsible for selling tickets decided to bring it forward. The emotion of his followers was so great that the tickets sold out in a matter of hours.

Bad Bunny sells out tickets in Colombia

Ticket sales for the World’s Hottest Tour was scheduled to start on Friday, January 28. But nevertheless, the platform Tu boleta de Colombia decided to enable it on Wednesday 26. Without prior notice, they started a pre-sale for the Medellin show.

Just three hours into the discount sale, it was sold out. With this, half of the capacity of the Atanasio Giradot stadium was sold, where the artist will perform on November 18.

The presale for Bad Bunny in Colombia lasted only three hours. Photo: Twitter capture

So, they only remained tickets for the area with the lowest visibility, in the local grandstand. These are individual and are valued at approximately $16, or 65,000 Colombian pesos. On the other hand, they were also for sale boxes for 10 peoplelocated in the front row, for about $6,050 dollars (24 million pesos). However, these sold out on the morning of January 27.

Internet users report that tickets for Bad Bunny were sold out. Photo: @badbunnyinfope

Will there be a second date for Bad Bunny in Medellín?

As the Colombian fans swept the pre-sale, it has been shown that there is a high demand for the concert. The businessman Diomar García, who intervened for the inclusion of Medellín in the tour, explained that Friday the 18th was stipulated as the first date so that the possibility of a second concert remains open.

In dialogue with Blu radio, García announced that the tentative date would be November 19, at the same Atanasio Giradot stadium. He added that it was decided that the concert would not take place in Bogotá because, unlike Medellín, the capital is not considered a “world power in reggaeton.”