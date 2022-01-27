Coast Guard ship during searches: Boat with migrants left the Bahamas Saturday night and capsized due to bad weather| Photo: EFE/EPA/US COAST GUARD

The United States Coast Guard said on Thursday (27) that it found four more lifeless bodies during the operation to search for survivors of the sinking of a vessel with migrants off the coast of Florida.

There are already five confirmed victims of the shipwreck that occurred last Sunday, which was reported by a survivor rescued on Tuesday.

At a press conference on Thursday, Captain Jo-Ann Burdian, commander of the Miami Coast Guard sector, after expressing condolences to the families, said the four bodies had been found in the last 24 hours, but did not elaborate.

“We don’t think there are likely to be any more survivors,” said Burdian, who added that the search will be suspended and will resume only if new information becomes available. “We scoured the area repeatedly, we had good visibility… We flew over the ship several times… It means we don’t think it’s likely that anyone else survived.”

Coast Guard troops covered an area the size of the state of New Jersey in the last 48 hours, or 22,500 square kilometers, in which a search was carried out by sea and air.

The search operation, which began on Tuesday, involved three Coast Guard vessels, two entity boats, two Navy ships and six planes.

The only survivor is a 22-year-old man who remained afloat in the hull of the overturned vessel. He said the vessel sank shortly after he and 39 others left Bimini Island in the Bahamas for Florida on Saturday night.

The young man is in “stable” status in a hospital in Florida and in the custody of US immigration authorities.

The 7.6-meter-long vessel capsized in bad weather, according to the Coast Guard.

Officer Anthony Salisbury of the National Security Investigations Agency said the case was being handled as a criminal investigation into possible smuggling of illegal immigrants.

The investigation is at an early stage, but the case could involve charges of “human trafficking with death,” according to federal officials, who declined to reveal the vessel’s occupants’ nationalities and other details.

In an interview with Miami’s Telemundo 51 channel, the mother of the only survivor, a Hispanic woman who identified herself as Márcia, revealed that she managed to get on the phone with her son and that he said there were minors and even babies on the boat.

The woman said that among the missing is also her 18-year-old daughter, who she believes is dead, according to her son’s account.