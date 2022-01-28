Benito Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny will give a concert in Peru on Sunday, November 13, the date on which she would also be arriving with her partner, the model and designer Gabriela Berlingeri, who has promoted her boyfriend’s career in recent years. The so-called ‘Bad Rabbit’ is already preparing a megashow for Latin America and Europe to show why today he is the king of the urban genre.

In this note you will know how and when to buy tickets for Bad Bunny in Peru, in addition to the prices of the zones and the different locations of the show.

When will the Bad Bunny concert in Peru be?

The singer Bad Bunny arrives in Peru after 4 years. Photo: EFE.

The recital of the famous reggaeton player in the city of Lima is scheduled for next November 13.

When do the tickets for the Bad Bunny concert come out?

Tickets to see Bad Bunny LIVE will be sold regularly on Sunday, January 30 on the Teleticket website.

How to buy tickets for the Bad Bunny concert in Peru?

You have to take these steps into account:

Go to the website of teleticket

Choose the image of the Bad Bunny show: World’s Hottest Tour

Select the area for which you will buy the ticket

Make the virtual payment

Confirm the payment and you will receive the ticket in digital format so you don’t stop dancing or singing that night.

general ticket sales

For its part, general tickets will start selling from Sunday, January 30 for those customers who do not have an Interbank card.

Ticket prices on Teleticket

The prices of the Bad Bunny concert areas are as follows:

Beach: S/ 680 general

Platinum: S/467 overall

VIP: S / 350 general

West: S/ 465 general

East: S / 421 general

North grandstand: S/ 175 general

Where will the Bad Bunny concert be in Peru?

Bad Bunny will arrive in Lima on November 13, 2022. Photo: Instagram

The National Stadium will be the stage where Bad Bunny will give the best of his repertoire to the Peruvians. This enclosure is located in the Cercado de Lima.

The best songs of Bad Bunny

she twerks alone

I wish you the best

Yonaguni