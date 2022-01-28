Despite having debuted as part of the free games of playstation plus, Destruction All-Stars it was not as successful as its developers hoped. In fact, the title lost players so quickly that Lucid Games he even had to incorporate bots into games. Now, it seems that his next strategy would be to turn this game into a free-to-play experience.

Via Reddit, data miners They discovered that, during the game’s maintenance period yesterday, some challenges were replaced with certain hidden references in their code. In particular, they found that each challenge had the code “BS_F2P_CHALLENGE“, with “F2P” clearly referencing the possibility that Destruction All-Stars eventually be free.

for now, Lucid Games He has not said anything about it, and if this rumor begins to generate much more weight, surely sooner or later they will have to break the silence. We’ll see if this new strategy works for them, or if Destruction All-Stars will shut down its servers much sooner than thought.

Publisher’s note: The truth is that this game suffered from a very poor reception during its launch on PS Plus. Destruction All-Stars lost players very quickly and since that happened, they have not found a way to recover. Making it free-to-play could be a good strategy, although I see it difficult for people to be interested in it again.

Via: Reddit