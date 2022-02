How did you feel about this matter?

China imposed this Monday (7) confinement on the entire population of the city of Baise, of 3.5 million inhabitants, due to an outbreak of Covid-19. According to information from the state-run Xinhua News agency, the measure was adopted after 99 cases were confirmed since last Saturday.

“The Guangxi Disease Prevention and Control Center [Zhuang,

região autônoma no sul da China] detected the omicron variant in samples from two confirmed cases, and gene sequencing is ongoing. Effective Monday, Baise imposed a citywide home quarantine amid the latest outbreak of the virus,” the agency said.

China has adopted an aggressive policy of zero Covid when cases of the disease are detected, with lockdowns of regions and even entire cities, mass testing and suspension of transport. In Beijing, when the first case of the omicron variant was recorded in January, the measure was imposed in the regions where the infected woman lives and works.

Recently, Chinese authorities also barred all of Tianjin’s roughly 14 million residents from leaving their homes until they are tested for Covid-19, due to reported infections with the omicron variant, and imposed lockdowns on Anyang cities from 5 .5 million inhabitants, Xi’an, 13 million, and Yuzhou, 1.1 million, after outbreaks of the disease.

At the Beijing Winter Games, where athletes, journalists and workers from abroad are isolated from the local population, several cases have already been registered inside the “bubble”. The Chinese New Year celebrations, which began last week, are worrying authorities, as the number of trips increases at this time of year.