Backpacks that look like real cats, the revolution in Japan

Handmade Japanese cat-shaped backpacks.
They are handmade and are worth about four million pesos each. They have various breeds.
April 29, 2022, 06:53 AM
The Japanese have always been characterized by their particular tastes. In this case, one backpack brand launched bags that look like real cats which are the sensation among the Japanese.
These backpacks are sewn by hand by a woman, a housewife, who lives in the Fukui region and spends a week designing them and three months manufacturing each one. real cat look bag. That is why its price: 140,000 yen on average, almost 4.3 million pesos.
The replicas of the cats are really surprising for their appearance, the brightness of the eyes and the texture of their fur, very realistic, a true work of art achieved by Miho Katsumi, who of course has a long list of orders.
Each cat look bag sells out almost immediately. He has managed to recreate cat backpacks from the Persian, Munchkin and British Shorthair breeds, among others.
He has already sold about 70 backpacks. Each one requires at least 22 different pieces that are sewn by hand., to give them the ideal shape and finish. “Sometimes it takes longer to achieve the perfect result,” Katsumi told Insider.
For now these cat-shaped backpacks are really all the rage in Japanso its creative artist has quite a bit of work ahead of her.
