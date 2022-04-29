With a quick Tweet and, i mean, painlessly, the official profile of Genshin Impact on the social of the tweets announced officially that the update that will bring the game to the next version will not take place on the previously established date. Unfortunately Genshin Impact sees postponed version 2.7 of the gamemuch awaited by players from all over the world, where it has also not yet been stated when we will be able to see it arrive online.

In fact, the message shows the image with a “Late notice“, And a text that says that this postponement is due to issues in the version development process. In addition, for more information on the future release date, but also the content reorganization and compensation plan, we are advised to stay tuned to the various channels dedicated to the game.

About ten days ago the signs of a possible postponement of the update version of the game had already been heard, rumors that unfortunately, according to the official news of the game, have turned out to be sadly founded.

Dear Travelers, Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FiiGQyJO1G – Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2022

HoYoverse she declared herself somewhat sorry for this delay, apologizing to all the waiting players, and with additional information they tried to reassure the fans by saying that the version will be released as soon as possible, also taking the opportunity to ask the community for the continuation of the great support which has always shown.

This delay will consequently bring a new Banner to Genshin Impact after Ayaka, and we’ll just have to wait to find out what that will be.

We remind you that recently Genshin Impact has seen new arrivals on the net possible details on Colleiabout its powers and how its particular nature can be explained within the game universe.

As usual, as soon as there is new information on the postponed version 2.7 of Genshin Impact we will not hesitate to inform you about it, so stay tuned to our pages and our channels.