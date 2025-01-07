After an attack that left three Israelis dead, conflicts in the West Bank have intensified. According to medics, at least two Palestinians died during Israeli military operations there. According to information from the Red Crescent rescue service, an 18-year-old died in a drone attack south of Tubas. The Israeli army said “a cell of armed terrorists” had been attacked there with a drone. In a second incident, according to Palestinian sources, a 40-year-old was killed in front of his home near Nablus. It is a wanted member of the armed wing of the terrorist organization Hamas. An army spokesman said they were reviewing the report. The Israeli Air Force also said a fighter jet attacked a group of armed “terrorists” in the Tamun area of ​​the Jordan Valley during the night.

Radical Jewish settlers attacked several Palestinian towns in the West Bank overnight. As local media reported, dozens of settlers set fire to vehicles and smashed windows. There are no reports of arrests.

The Israeli human rights group Yesh Din accuses the Israeli army of failing to take action against violent settlers and ignoring public calls for violence against Palestinians. In a separate case on Monday, Israel’s highest court also ordered Israeli police to explain why they are failing to curb settler violence in the south of the West Bank, as the Times of Israel reported.

In the north of the West Bank – more precisely: in Al-Funduk, west of the city of Nablus – a terrorist fired on a bus on Monday and killed several Israelis – two women and a man – before fleeing. The already tense situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7, 2023. Since then, according to the Ministry of Health, around 800 Palestinians have been killed there in Israeli military operations, armed clashes and attacks by extremists. “We are waging an intensive and far-reaching fight against terrorism in Judea and Samaria (Hebrew for West Bank),” Israel’s Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said at the scene of the latest attack.