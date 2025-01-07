The situation in the West Bank is deteriorating
Radical Jewish settlers attacked several Palestinian towns in the West Bank overnight. As local media reported, dozens of settlers set fire to vehicles and smashed windows. There are no reports of arrests.
The Israeli human rights group Yesh Din accuses the Israeli army of failing to take action against violent settlers and ignoring public calls for violence against Palestinians. In a separate case on Monday, Israel’s highest court also ordered Israeli police to explain why they are failing to curb settler violence in the south of the West Bank, as the Times of Israel reported.
In the north of the West Bank – more precisely: in Al-Funduk, west of the city of Nablus – a terrorist fired on a bus on Monday and killed several Israelis – two women and a man – before fleeing. The already tense situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7, 2023. Since then, according to the Ministry of Health, around 800 Palestinians have been killed there in Israeli military operations, armed clashes and attacks by extremists. “We are waging an intensive and far-reaching fight against terrorism in Judea and Samaria (Hebrew for West Bank),” Israel’s Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said at the scene of the latest attack.
