Miami, United States.- The grouping bacilli celebrates its 25-year career with the idea of ​​returning to “true instruments and those simpler and more native arrangements” and with a tour that takes them to the United States and later to Europe, according to what they told EFE.

It is the first tour of Bacilos at home for a decade, their band members specified Jorge Villamizar and Andre Lopes.

They celebrate trajectory

Bacilos, created in Miami in 1995, had toured Latin America and Europe, and the occasional presentation in the United States, but “nothing like what has been organized now,” the musicians highlighted.

Villamizar and Lopes, who met at the University of Miami in the mid-1990s, are “more than excited” about the opportunity to “get back to the essence of Bacilos,” performing in intimate spaces and performing music “that makes move your feet and touch your heart”.

The big difference this time “is that the faces show people from different generations,” said Colombian Villamizar.

“We are deeply grateful to see how fans of Bacilos in the beginning now come with their children,” he explained.

“Young people who have discovered us through social networks also approach us. It is a privilege to experience this,” added Lopes.

For this reason, they decided that the new stage of Bacilos will be a return to those first songs as “Caraluna” and “My first million”.

“In recent years we have made more complex music, with the use of synthesizers and different technologies. Now we have the need to return to real instruments and to those simpler and more native arrangements of Latin music,” Villamizar explained.

The first installment of this 2023 has been “I don’t want to dance alone”a collaboration with the Cameroonian artist Richard Bonaconsidered one of the most innovative and influential African musicians of his generation.

This jazz bassist, vocalist and composer born in Minta (Cameroon) in 1967, is known for his virtuoso technique on the electric bass and his ability to combine African rhythms with jazz and pop harmonies.

He has collaborated with artists like Pat Metheny, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, and Bobby McFerrin.

“Bona contacted us directly and told us that he was a fan of our music and that he wanted to work with us. Obviously the answer was yes and the result was the sound of Bacilos with a very innovative touch, as only he knows how to do it,” he said. lopes.

The artists premiered the song live last week on the first date of the tour, in the bandshell of the Miami Beach Bandshell, where it was enthusiastically received by the audience that exceeded the confines of the venue.

He “Back in the USA’s 2023 Tour“It has already passed through Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Houston, Austin and Dallas, and they are preparing for Boston, New York and Chicago, to then leave for Europe. EFE