Als the two rocket cars RAK I and RAK II, which the speed-loving inventor Fritz von Opel put on the road almost 100 years ago, weren’t sights enough, to celebrate the day in Rüsselsheim two other high-speed vehicles from bygone times are currently closed see. A replica of the Opel “Motoclub” rocket motorbike, which was never approved for a racing test due to a lack of permits in the original, is also on display in the workshop on Elisabethenstraße that opened several months ago.

An Adam Opel Festival Week is celebrated there from Tuesday to Sunday in honor of the entrepreneur who was born 186 years ago in what later became the Autostadt and who – first with a sewing machine factory and later with his bicycle factory – laid the foundation for one of the most successful German family businesses.

The car business, which the company founder is said to have been rather skeptical about during his lifetime, only really picked up speed after his death; then under the direction of his wife Sophie and with the help of the children. The attractions now presented in an Adam Opel birthday exhibition, many of which are due to the grandson of the manufacturer who died in 1895, once known as rocket Fritz, include the Sander RAK I rocket plane hovering above everything in the workshop its powerful drive is also one of the incomparable projectiles in Opel’s long history.









picture series



Opel Birthday Exhibition

:



Company history: In the beginning the sewing machine, then they built bicycles and eventually cars



The birthdays of what is probably the most important son of the city – both round and crooked – have only been celebrated in Rüsselsheim since 2018, but since then with “nice regularity”, as it was said when the festival program was presented; and in different places. Hardly any place could be better suited for this than the event location that has been in operation since autumn 2022 under the name “Die Werkhalle”. Its operators, Oliver Heiliger and Fritz Schmidt, want to use the opportunity to present themselves and their concept for the F-construction of the former Opel factory premises to the interested public.

Classic car fans have the chance to look around the showroom from Wednesday to Saturday, from 11.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with free admission. On Sunday it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the RAK series, some “normal” classic cars such as the Opel Kadett or GT will be presented. In addition, true to the motto “Tradition meets the future”, some older and brand new electric vehicles will be at the start.







The program, which is announced to be supported by Opel and the entrepreneurial family, includes a talk show on Thursday, the showing of the classic film “Car-Napping” on Saturday and a special exhibition about the more than 100-year-old Opel racetrack. Speaking of which: If you would like to visit the former test track in the forest, you can arrange to be taken there on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and be picked up again at the end.

You can find more details and information about the program on the Website of the city of Ruesselsheim find.