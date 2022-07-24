In the Sweet wait? alan castle Y Karelys Molina They have been in a relationship for several months, this after “Robotín” separated from his ex-partner Yazmín Rojas. This Saturday, July 23, the couple showed a photograph that left their followers shocked, who speculated a possible pregnancy of “Robotina”.

Alan Castillo and Yazmín Rojas separated after discovering that the son they had was not from ‘Robotín’, on the Andrea Llosa program. For this reason, users on social networks advised the comedian to carry out a DNA test to avoid further confusion.

YOU CAN SEE: Ernesto Pimentel, Ricardo Morán and more: famous Peruvians who made a difference as parents

Ultrasound of ‘Robotina’

Both maintain a great complicity and this can be seen in the shows they have live and on their social networks. Through his official Instagram account, “Robotín” published a photo in an ultrasound room with the doctor and “Robotina”.

“And now?”, can be read in the description of the post, which in a few minutes reached thousands of reactions. “DNA”, commented one of his followers.

‘Robotin’ surprises his followers by showing an ultrasound. Photo: robotin.oficial/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Robotín celebrates Father’s Day on the birthday of his youngest daughter: “I will always be there for you”

The time that ‘Robotín’ and ‘Robotina’ joked about having a child

During an exclusive interview on the Magaly Medina program, the couple was very happy and full of love, and both even joked about the possibility of having a child. This after having ended their relationship on Facebook and the distance for several weeks.

They were on a romantic date, on top of a yacht and, at the end of the note for ATV, the comedian said: “Now yes, we are going to make ‘Robotito’ and in nine months we will let you know”.