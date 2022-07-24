Social storm on Lucia Annunziata for the comment during the interview with the minister Renato Brunetta who had denounced the suffering suffered for the continuous comments on her stature. “But she has blue eyes … One thing she has … Of the superior races”, the offending sentence.

A comment to which the owner of the Public Administration limited himself to responding with a “thank you”. But that the Net has not gone down. If someone ironically defines the release as “compliments according to Lucia #Annunziata”, there are those who even evoke texts from Hitler’s memory: “Mein Kampf, the sequel”.

And between those who tweet about having “just discovered the eyes of the superior races” and those who ask controversially “so according to #Annunziata I, who have brown eyes, am part of an inferior race?” There are those who “as an inferior race, having dark eyes”, ask more explicitly “to the Annunziata comrade” to go to that country “she and the whole bandwagon that maintains her and allows her to utter certain vulgar nonsense”. In short, after the new sortie of the presenter of ‘Mezzo’ra more’ on social media, many ask the same question that Tiziana naively tweets: “But the #Annunziata is still there after the joke about the blue eyes”?