The remake of the title originally developed by Square For SuperNintendo was made by ArtePiazzaveteran team for the saga of DRAGON QUEST who recently oversaw the porting of the eleventh chapter on the Nintendo console, DRAGON QUEST XI S.

Super Mario RPG is the experiment by Nintendo and Square that has been preparing to return in a completely restored version on Nintendo Switch since 1996. After almost 30 years, the very first Super Mario role-playing video game is ready to be reborn with a graphic restyle and, for the first time, an Italian translation that will allow everyone to relive and recover this timeless adventure that gave life to the The beloved fantasy genre of the Super Mario series.

Milan, 17 November 2023 – The story of Super Mario the famous plumber who has always been an icon of the entertainment giant Nintendo, has experienced an intense process of transformation since its inception which has led him, over time, to explore different genres. From platformer to scrolling in two dimensions, in fact, Super Mario has seen an evolution that has led it to expand into the world of sport, from football to tennis, and into the universe of party games and battles to the latest Smash. In the process of maturation of the series, moreover, the passage through the Role playing game it was natural and spontaneous, seeing already in the 1996 the birth of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars for SNES, the video game developed in collaboration with the then Squarethat sees, after almost 30 yearshis big comeback on Nintendo Switch from the November 17. The original edition, released at the time exclusively in the Japanese and American markets, is now ready to arrive on Nintendo’s hybrid console in a version of Super Mario RPG completely restored and translated for the first time in Italianto allow all fans to relive or recover the adventure that inaugurated the great fantasy genre of the great N, responsible for the creation of Paper Mario And Mario & Luigi.

Super Mario RPGfrom English Role-Playing Game (trans. role-playing game), was originally born from the collaboration between Nintendo And Squarenow Square Enix, the leading company in the field of RPG development, godmother of the famous sagas Final Fantasy And Chrono Trigger. The two Japanese companies worked together to bring the Japanese reference genre to the West, taking advantage of the notoriety of a character like Super Mario. The result was an astonishing adventure that captured the hearts of millions of players and confirmed, at the same time, the strength and flexibility of one of the most famous video game characters of all time.

The new adaptation for Nintendo Switch Of Super Mario RPG, revisits the original 1996 story, while offering a new visual experience, without compromising its enchanting retro charm. With the aim of repairing the Stellar Way destroyed by the fearsome Exor and to defeat the Fabbro Magno’s Band, Mario embarks on a quest that will take him to explore a world where wishes come true, encountering allies, enemies, and a cast of extraordinary characters. The iconic mode of turn-based combat is maintained, offering the possibility to personalize the gaming experience by taking advantage of the different special abilities of each member of the group, made up of Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser and Geno and Mellow, two exclusive characters of this title. Strategy, big leaps, timing and nostalgia are the elements that distinguish this timeless epic adventure that makes all your wishes come true again. The addition of the Italian translationFurthermore, it offers a new perspective and an even deeper involvement in the story and in-game dialogues, allowing players to immerse themselves like never before in the role-playing universe of Super Mario.