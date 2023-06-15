With this baby blue M3 Touring you can distinguish yourself nicely.

The BMW M3 Touring is already a cult car, because it is the ultimate car that can do everything thanks to a thick six-cylinder (six cylinders, not four!), four-wheel drive and a lot of luggage space.

Sure, the weight is a bit high for a car that feels tighter than many a C-segment station wagon, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun. Certainly not because there is potential for more.

Baby blue M3 Touring

That has Manhart proven once and they prove it again today. In this case they have completely converted a BMW M3 Touring with parts that they consider an improvement. The first thing they do is take off the stock exhaust with OPF. Instead there is a Remus sports exhaust with ‘clapping function’.

There are several options, depending on the legislation in your country. You can choose a downpipe without a catalyst or one with 200-cell racing cats. Only an OPF delete is also possible.

With the MHtronik bypass module you have much more power. That then rises from 510 hp and 650 Nm to 650 hp and 800 Nm. There are few cars that know such an increase in power, just chipping in 140 hp. Incidentally, that is not because Manhart is better than another tuner, but it mainly indicates how much margin there is in the block.

Lowering springs

For better handling there is a set of lowering springs. Yes, you read that right. Especially for the M3 Touring, H&R has height-adjustable springs that work together with the standard adaptive dampers. Manhart has played a bit with the adjustment, chip tuning for the shock absorbers, as it were.

The wheels should be your taste. They are Yido Performance Forged 1+ rims. They are already 10.5×20 in size at the front, with 285/30 ZR20 tyres. At the rear they are 11.5×21 with 305/25 ZR21 tyres. Indeed, that is really insanely large.

Then the external embellishments: there are especially a lot of decorations made of carbon. Apparently there is a huge demand for it, so who is Manhart not to meet it?

Items like a carbon fiber splitter, spoiler, grille, aero flicks (?) and even an M4 CSL hood can be arranged for you. As icing on the applesauce, there is a Dekorset (not a Dekoset) to show people that you have a thicker M3 Touring. Finally, there is a set of mats and a Rolls-Royce-esque starry sky, then it is completely finished.

