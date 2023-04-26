The premiere of the animated film Yaga and the Book of Spells by NMG Kinoprokat was held as part of the 45th Moscow International Film Festival. The official release will start on April 27th. As Izvestia found out, the creators of Yaga decided to move away from the prevailing stereotypes and show the young and beautiful Yaga, and at the same time explain the reasons for her unfriendly attitude towards people.

Now the young sorceress wears lush red hair and has been spared her bony leg and hooked nose. At the same time, it was possible to preserve the key elements of the image – she lives in a hut on chicken legs, threatens Sineglazka with witchcraft, moves in a mortar, and magical creatures serve her.

The creators of Yaga wanted not only to rebrand the sorceress, but also to tell a new story about heroes familiar from childhood. The company of the rejuvenated Baba Yaga was Leshy, Vodyanoy, Princess Sineglazka, as well as other modernized heroes of classic Russian folk tales.

“We decided to focus on the part of Yagi’s biography that is usually omitted in fairy tales. How did she come to the witch’s life, what happened in her childhood and youth, what made her the main villain of Russian fairy tales? It turned out such a way of becoming a character, ”said the producer of the project Fyodor Bondarchuk.

And although the target audience of “Yaga” is elementary school students, after the first show at the 45th MIFF, both adults and children were satisfied. The girls’ favorites, obviously, turned out to be Yaga and Sineglazka. But the boys appreciated Leshy, Vodyanoy and the duet of cones-brownies.

