He returned to be the protagonist of the covers of the main newspapers in Peru after being arrested by the National Police after carrying out acts against modesty in the last hours. The content creator has been harshly criticized on social networks, since he decided to undress in the middle of a chicken shop in San Miguel in front of all the diners.

As you remember, this character rose to fame after revealing that he was part of a group rape when he was young during an interview with Jonathan Maicelo. From there, he began to be investigated by the authorities, although so far the case seems to have come to nothing.

‘Peluchín’ criticizes Makanaky after being arrested by PNP

As expected, celebrities harshly criticized Makanaky after this new controversy, as was the case with Rodrigo González. The popular ‘Teddy Bear‘ regretted the attitude of this youtuber and asked that the corresponding organizations take action on the matter to stop this type of act.

“They took him into custody as it should be. He’s not doing some kind of show if they want to sell you the story that he was doing a show. Imagine that one was there with his children, what do I know? That is unpresentable and he does that in a restaurant, ”he began.

“I no longer know what else has to happen so that this subject, well, does not believe with the impunity that he walks through life. We don’t have to see those kinds of scenes,” he added, obviously uncomfortable.

