Türkiye-Italy 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-19) The result speaks for itself: Turkey overwhelms Italy 3-0 in the last match of the Vnl group in Antalya with the blues finishing with only one success out of four matches, this first week. The match, however, tells a more complex story. Mazzanti’s national team (which for this first series of matches brings only Sylla of the big names, not used in the match) play for long stretches on an equal footing against a Turkey lined up by Daniele Santarelli with almost all the top players in front of their fans. The difference in values ​​should be evident, but the blues don’t disfigure at all, they go very close to winning the second set and put the Turkish players in difficulty several times, forced to take refuge in the immense talent of Melissa Vargas, the best in the field for posting.

To Hong Kong

—

Now the return to Italy, in view of the next round scheduled in Hong Kong against Bulgaria, the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and China. From Tuesday, instead, space for the men, engaged in Ottawa against Argentina, the United States, Cuba and Germany. Mazzanti rotates his girls again and lines up Italy with Bosio in direction, Sylvia Nwakalor opposite, Omoruyi and Degradi in band, Linda Nwakalor and Mazzaro in the center, with Parrocchiale free. Dragged by a very hot audience in the stands and on the pitch by Akbar and Vargas, Turkey immediately tried to dig their groove. The blue ones, however, remain attached, respond with a discrete continuity especially from the gangs and play point to point. Karakurt’s entry and the great blocking efficiency of the Turks break the balance and Santarelli’s team extends at the decisive moment and takes the set home. Italy gets off to a great start in the second set, Sylvia Nwakalor passes regularly and the Azzurri are always ahead, even by 4. Up to point number 23: the Turkish walls are once again insurmountable, Vargas returns with the usual sentence and two inaccuracies by Mazzanti’s girls on the 24 all also deliver the second set (which Italy had in hand) to the hosts. Turkey got off to a better start in the third, taking advantage of the psychological backlash suffered by the Azzurri. Mazzanti tries to shake up the team, trying to free them from the tactical indications that seemed to have caged them, and the girls respond positively. Santarelli’s team, however, does not ease the pressure on the accelerator and brings home the third success out of three in the group, awaiting tomorrow’s final match against the Olympic champions of the United States.