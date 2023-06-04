On the third day of the Italian test, the Frenchman from Toyota crashes out of the race at the climax and leaves the way open to the Belgian and the Finn

Julius Martina – cagliari

Water was the protagonist of the third day of the Rally d’Italia. The fords in the morning and the rain in the afternoon selected the crews of the Sardinian event. The decisive twist came in the penultimate race on Saturday, when Sebastien Ogier lost control of his Yaris and ended up out of the race. Hyundai dreams of a double on the Olbia podium.

katsuta and tanak out — The first to pay duty at the fords of Sardinia is Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota). The Japanese crosses a river at high speed, taking on water in the front bonnet area and finishing knockout. Ogier and Lappi continue to take turns leading the race, Neuville also returns to the fight for success thanks to 3 special victories. In SS9 it’s still a ford to reap victims: this time it’s Tanak’s Ford Puma’s turn, the Estonian is forced to retire due to engine problems. In the next stage the water punished Evans’ Toyota, delayed by 2 minutes at the finish line, after a problematic crossing of a “water splash”. Things seem to be going well for Ogier in the ss10, when a puncture cost his rival Lappi 13 seconds. See also F2 | Enzo Fittipaldi is the new name of the Red Bull program

fly neuville — The race situation is completely reversed in the afternoon. In the first test of the second loop it is Ogier who suffers problems after a ford. Precious seconds are lost by the Frenchman who in just two special stages sees the advantage over Lappi and Neuville shorten. But the ss14 turns out to be the decisive fraction of the day. The rain wiped out the grip of the cars and Ogier paid the price, going off the road in a left-hand bend. Race over for the Frenchman and green light for the two Hyundais. Lappi prefers not to take any risks and hands over forty seconds to his partner in the last two special stages of the day. Abysmal detachment also for Kalle Rovanpera. The world champion had to face the rain with clearly worn soft tyres. He ends Saturday with an excellent third place in hand.

wrc2, you change at the vertex — See also Edwin Cardona: Racing would have lost patience and would make decisions Important changes also at the top of the Rally 2 class. Sami Pajari loses a rear wheel after a strong impact in SS11. The primacy goes to the French Fourmaux, the most constant at the wheel of his Ford Fiesta. 6th place overall for him, behind the Rally 1s of Evans and Sordo. Andreas Mikkelsen remains in contention for victory, 25 seconds away, on the Skoda Fabia. The provisional podium is completed by Suninen on Hyundai.

classification — Tomorrow the last 4 specials of the race over a distance of 46 km. This is the ranking of Rally Italia Sardegna with one day to go.

1. NEUVILLE (Hyundai) 3h10’36″9

2. LAPPI (Hyundai) + 36.4

3. ROVANPERA (Toyota) + 1:50.7

4. EVANS (Toyota) +5:36.5

5. DEAF (Hyundai) + 6:27.9