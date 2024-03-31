Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Walid Azaro, the Ajman team striker, snatched stardom from the seventeenth round of the ADNOC Professional League, after scoring 4 “super hat-trick” goals against the Ittihad Kalba team, which ended in his team’s favor 4-2, so the Moroccan scorer returned to brilliance, and wrote a new line in his career with the “Orange”. », especially since he is the team’s top scorer with 9 goals, and is only two goals away from the top scorers in the league. He also returned “our league” to the “super hat-trick” phenomenon, which is the first time a player has scored 4 goals in one match since Laba Kodjo’s quartet. Al Ain striker against Al Dhafra in September 2022.

What is interesting is that Azzaro scored 7 goals against the “Tigers”, which was his first “hat-trick” in the first round, and although his team lost the match 3-5, he was the most prominent star, and Walid played with his team this season 897 minutes in 10 matches, and raises His tally is 48 league matches, during which he scored 26 goals since the club signed him during the winter transfer period of the 2021-2022 season, coming from Al-Ettifaq Saudi Arabia.

Azzaro missed 5 of his team’s matches in the first round against Khor Fakkan, Hatta, Al Jazeera, Al Nasr, and Sharjah due to injury. He also missed the first league match against Shabab Al Ahly due to suspension, and his return was against the “Knights” at the beginning of the second round, and it was his last goal before the “Super Hat Trick” in Al Dhafra's goal in the sixth round last October 27, meaning that he returned to scoring after 154 days.

The player's contract expires at the end of the current season, and attempts are underway between him and the club's management to renew and continue with the team for another season, in light of rumors about offers for the player from the Egyptian League, but they have not been decided yet.

Muhammad Hussein Kazwa, manager of the Ajman team, confirms that Azaro is one of the distinguished players and scorers who is good at scoring the net in difficult times in matches, in addition to being a source of irritation for all the teams’ defenders, especially since he moves well and has high skills, and it is enough that he has scored 9 goals for the team so far. It is a great gain for the team since hiring him, especially since the coach plays as a single striker, thus relying on him to lead the “Orange” attack to score goals.

