Pakistani businessman Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik announced his contribution of one million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion. A dirham to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, embodies the UAE’s humanitarian approach and its keenness to help the most needy groups around the world..

A loving message

Pakistani businessman Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik said: “I am proud to participate in the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, which represents a message of solidarity and love from the UAE community to the world. We hope to God that this donation will help translate the ambitious goals of the initiative that seeks to empower the children of less fortunate communities.” of science and knowledge, providing them with the best educational options and providing them with the necessary skills to develop their reality.”

He added: “We are grateful to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which gave us the opportunity to honor the contributions of our mothers during the campaign that coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, which consolidates the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, and contributes to opening a window that helps ensure a better future for new generations.”

Qualitative development

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign represents a qualitative development that complements the successes achieved by the charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched in the holy month of Ramadan, and takes into account the priorities of societies at this stage, and their urgent needs for the participation of all segments of them in the comprehensive development process, and contributes to empowering members of the less fortunate groups for the benefit of their societies..

The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment..

The proceeds from the endowment go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world and give them the necessary tools and skills to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions..

The endowment aims to help every person in need of knowledge, knowledge, and skills in less fortunate communities, to empower them with skills and knowledge that contribute to achieving a decent life for them..

Contribution channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number. AE790340003708472909201 At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood(Jood.ae).