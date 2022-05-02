The fear of a possible assassination has hovered over the Colombian presidential campaign from the beginning. Now it has taken shape. The candidate Gustavo Petro announced this Monday that he is suspending his tour of a region of the country due to the threat of a paramilitary group that, according to information to which he has had access, plans to attempt against his life. His campaign team claims to have reliable information shared by the police that a mafia clan called La Cordillera intended to finish him off these days.

Petro will not go this week to the Coffee Region, in the center of the country, as planned. La Cordillera, according to the statement made public by the candidate, is dedicated to drug trafficking and hired assassins. This group is blamed for the murder of Lucas Villa, a youth leader who was shot from a bridge during last year’s protests against the government. Villa had become popular on social networks because of his message of non-violence, he was convinced that the best insurrection was a peaceful one. His death shocked Colombia in the most critical days of the social outbreak. His executioners, according to this information, now had Petro in their sights.

News in development. More information soon.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.