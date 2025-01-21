Thirty years have passed since the terrorist group ETA claimed the life of Gregorio Ordóñez, deputy mayor of the San Sebastián City Council, president of the Popular Party in Guipúzcoa, husband and father of a son. An attack that shocked Basque society, which watched with hope as a new, young councilor gained prominence, due to his charisma and projection, a man who set himself the goal of fighting for freedom, which cost him his life. In this, On the thirteenth anniversary of his murder, director Iñaki Arteta, together with the CEU foundation and the Community of Madrid, has directed a documentary to honor the mayor, but above all the person, “it combines the political with the human”, Arteta noted. The presentation of this feature film, which took place this Tuesday at the Real Casa de Correos, was attended by the former president of the Government José María Aznar together with his former Minister of the Interior Jaime Mayor Oreja, deputies of the Madrid Assembly, the former president of the community Esperanza Aguirre, the widow of Gregorio Ordóñez, Ana Iribar, representatives of associations of victims of terrorism such as Daniel Portero and the senator and sister of Miguel Ángel Blanco, Marimar Blanco, among others. The event began with a minute of silence that was only interrupted by the raindrops that hit the glass roof of the Real Casa de Correos, an overcast Tuesday in Madrid that could remind us of a day in San Sebastián. A solemn atmosphere to remember a councilor whom few attendees at the event got to know, since the majority of the people who occupied the chairs were 70 young high school students from various schools to whom the speakers referred on rare occasions. “This documentary is for you, it is important that you know our history, escape from the networks, seek the factual truth, today more than ever it is necessary to know the facts,” Iribar asked. Related News Widow of the standard victim No Ana Iríbar: «The trials of Gregorio’s murderers closed my mourning» Inés Ruiz-Jiménez «The young people do not know who my husband was. “The responsibility of my generation is to tell them.” In conversation with Ordóñez’s widow, the director of the feature film has assured that the documentary consists of several episodes that try to outline the short but intense life of an ordinary man who “was not aware of everything.” “that could be possible,” said Arteta, a brave optimist who headed the lists of the Popular Party at a time “when no one wanted to do so,” Iribar pointed out. “Goyo entered politics when he was 21, and he did it out of rebellion, because there was a lot of silence among neighbors at a time when the ETA brand was even on the bus stop shelter.” One of the great novelties of this new work by Arteta is that it is the first time that a director has had the testimony of Javier Ordóñez Iribar, son of the councilor who was barely a year and a few months old when his father was vilely murdered. “Javier is the kind look that made me remember that I had to continue living, that made me reconcile with my city, San Sebastián.” During the viewing of the first chapter of this series, silence has reigned among the young people who met for the first time a man who not long ago was murdered for his ideas. In those first minutes of Arteta’s new work, the viewer can expect a series of testimonies that make a profile of the character as well as images and anecdotes such as Mayor Oreja with Ordóñez placing PP posters around San Sebastián in the middle of the electoral campaign at the wee hours of the morning. early morning, a common practice among non-nationalist parties at that time that tried to avoid altercations with the nationalist left, even so “Goyo reflected the happiness of living in San Sebastián, despite everything,” he says. Aznar in the feature film. The former president was precisely in charge of closing the presentation. “When we came to the Government we knew that E TA had put the Popular Party in its target, my attack was an attempt to end the anti-terrorist policy to which we had committed ourselves,” Aznar reflected. Ordóñez’s was the first name in a long list of PP councilors who ended up with a shot in the back of the head, “a list that is too long, but a list of honor,” said the former president, referring to the group’s strategy at that time. then “the socialization of suffering”, which targeted not only police or Civil Guard officers, but also judges, politicians, journalists, and civilians. But Ordóñez’s spirit was not silenced in La Cepa that day, “his courage inspired the final feat against terrorism, he proclaimed that democracy in Spain was not doomed to an eternal tie with ETA.” Aznar has not missed the opportunity to call out for the delegitimization of the political project that the band was pursuing, a task that he believes is still pending. “Bildu has agreed on the points of a memory law with the Government, the political significance of the victims makes it intolerable that the historical objectives of ETA guide a political reform.” “They wanted to destroy democracy, that is why there is no room for any slanderous accusation, no memory can forget the blood shed.” “We did not give amnesty, nor did we charge through the back door, we persecuted criminals,” concluded the former president.

