Azerbaijan and Armenia pledged today, Saturday, to resolve bilateral disputes through peaceful means, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed after tripartite talks.

In a meeting in Munich with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Schulz called for accelerating peace talks between Baku and Yerevan, according to a statement issued by the German Chancellery.

The statement added, “The Chancellor praised the pledges made by both sides today to resolve differences of opinion and open issues exclusively by peaceful means and without the use of force.”

Neither side issued official statements regarding the talks.

On Tuesday, Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanged accusations of shooting on the border between the two countries near the “Nerkin Hand” region (southeast of Armenia), which led to the killing of four Armenian soldiers, according to Yerevan.

This comes days after Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev won a new term.

Aliyev said, on Wednesday, in his inauguration speech, that his country has no expansionist plans.

He added, “There will be no peace agreement as long as Armenia does not abandon these claims towards Azerbaijan.”