The presentation tour of Dune: part two It is becoming a true display of fashion. The entrance to the cinema has become a catwalk, where you can soon see a cyborg Zendaya thanks to the magic of a design vintage by Thierry Mugler from 1995 as a Timothée Chalamet with silver pants inspired by a disco ball signed by Haider Ackermann or an Anya Taylor-Joy who looks like a nun straight out of a painting by Francisco de Zurbarán. The actress confirmed at the London presentation of the film, on February 15, that she will have a role in the new installment of the science fiction saga directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival). He thus joins an impressive cast, which already included Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. At the moment, according to the media specialized in cinema Variety, Taylor-Joy's role has not been revealed, although in the pools of fans of the books written by Frank Herbert in the sixties there is speculation that she will play Alia Atreides, sister of Paul Atreides (the character played by Chalamet), or to Wensicia Corrino, sister of Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).

Anya Taylor-Joy, at the presentation of the second part of 'Dune'. Next to it, the painting 'Monje Jerónimo Pérez', from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando, a work by Zurbarán from 1628.

In her surprise appearance in London, the actress (who rose to fame for her role in Queen's Gambit and will star in another great science fiction film this year, Furious, part of the universe Mad Max) She dazzled the public by appearing in immaculate white, like a divine apparition, with a custom-made Dior outfit. The performer, born in Miami but raised between Buenos Aires and London, has been an ambassador for the brand since 2021 and usually wears outfits designed for her by the creative director of the brand. house French, Maria Grazia Chiuri. On this occasion, Taylor-Joy, 27, chose a dress with a wide pleated skirt over which she wore a translucent cape-cape that was reminiscent of the paintings of the Golden Age painter and was inspired by a design by Marc Bohan for Dior from 1961, the Hyménée wedding dress.

Zurbarán, born in Fuente de Cantos (Badajoz), in 1598, was famous for his care when reflecting fabrics and folds in his canvases, and his works have inspired, centuries later, different fashion designers. In the exposure Balenciaga and Spanish painting, that the Thyssen-Bornesmiza Museum presented in 2019, the marked influence that the painter had on the Getaria designer could be seen up close. The habits of his monks and friars were presented alongside some of the couturier's bridal designs, to show the parallels between the painter's work and that of the designer. “He admired these simple habits of the Mercedarian monks, who with just three pieces of pattern transmit elegance and mysticism, and here they dialogue with several wedding dresses. Two iconic ones stand out: the one he made for Fabiola from Belgium (great-granddaughter of the Marchioness of Casa Torres) and the one he designed for Carmen Martínez Bordiú,” the curator of the exhibition, Eloy Martínez de la Pera, then explained to RTVE.

In 2019, the Thyssen-Bornesmisza Museum in Madrid presented the exhibition 'Balenciaga and Spanish painting', which showed the pictorial inspirations behind the designer's clothes. The Carthusians of Zurbrarán (in the image) were one of his great references. Quim Llenas (Getty Images)

In fact, one of Balenciaga's most popular designs, his wedding suit with headdress-cape from 1967, is one of the references that could evoke the look by Taylor-Joy. This iconic garment, which is portrayed in the series Cristobal Balenciaga from Disney +, was reinterpreted by Demna (creative director of Balenciaga since 2015) in his fall-winter 2021 haute couture collection. And the original model was part of the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum in New York Heavenly Bodies, which served as the common thread for the 2018 Met Gala; exhibition in which was also exhibited (in the museum's The Cloisters headquarters) the Dior model designed by Bohan. In that great exhibition at the Met, the relationship between Catholic iconography and fashion was explored, with garments by Versace or Dolce & Gabbana that were reminiscent of Byzantine mosaics, dresses by John Galliano inspired by papal clothing, sets by Yves Saint Laurent based on images of virgins and designs like that of Balenciaga, which evoked the habits of the monastic orders of the Carthusians and the Mercedarians.

According to Elio Berhanyer in 2013, Zurbarán was the first Spanish fashion designer. He stated this during the presentation of another exhibition that confronted fashion with the artist's paintings, Saints of Zurbarán. Devotion and persuasion, organized in Seville. On that occasion, the monastic habits depicted by the painter were not reviewed, but rather the rich fabrics with which he dressed his saints.

The wedding dress designed by Balenciaga in 1967, at its presentation that the Metropolitan Museum in New York made on the occasion of the 'Heavenly Bodies' exhibition, in 2018.

Until the premiere on March 1, Dune: part two There are still opportunities to surprise with new outfits on the film's presentation tour. And to reveal the mystery around Taylor-Joy's character and clear up the doubt as to whether she wanted to give any clue with her Dior styling. For now, the actress has only made a brief comment about her participation in the film, in the Warker Bros. live on TikTok during the presentation in London: “This is a dream come true. The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, there is nothing better.”