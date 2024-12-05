The Government of Aragon will present its draft 2025 budgets when they are “fair” and include the 87 million euros in transfers with which the State “penalizes” the Autonomous Community “for depopulation.” This has been stated by the president of the regional Executive, Jorge Azcón, in reference to the amount that is no longer received by the lack of population growth and that requires that they be collected in a leveling fund to compensate for this loss.

Azcón has prioritized giving that “battle” above the blockade announced by VOX to negotiate the budgets of the regions governed by the PP for not stopping hosting unaccompanied minor immigrants.

A position on irregular immigration that Azcón has recalled is established by the agreement of the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, not without stopping to ask “why Catalonia does not welcome unaccompanied minors even when it governed ERC nor now that the PSC does it.”

For this reason, the Aragonese president has highlighted the special situation that occurs in Aragon: “We have not started the budget process because Aragón has its own personality and here we make our own decisions. There is no blockade here, there is no suspension.” That decision involves, in his opinion, resolving this issue, “not by what one or another political force decides.”

To defend this position, Azcón has argued that “theThe Aragonese have contributed more to the common treasury through taxes“for growing its economy at 2.7%, two tenths above the national average and, despite the context of greater resources for the autonomous communities, he criticized, “the Government of Spain transfers 87 million euros less to Aragon than that transferred to us in 2024 and the reason is that we have depopulation problems for which not only do they not help us, but they subtract from us.

Present a “fair” budget

An “injustice” against which the Aragonese president has claimed “greater consensus” of the Aragonese political forces and has called to “raise our voices.” “We,” he announced, “are going to make a budget and we are going to present a budget project, but we would like it to be fair and, if we do not defend the 87 million euros, we are not only abandoning our duties to improve public services, but also to defend Aragon.”

Azcón has pointed out the convenience of facing this problem because it is not a question of a specific year: “The Government of Aragon and Aragonese society have to raise their voices because this major injustice It won’t be for this year. If the financing system does not change, it will be for this year, for the next, for the next and for the next,” he concluded.