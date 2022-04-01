Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The horse “Azadi Star” for the National Stables, under the supervision of Hilal Al Alawi and led by Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro, was crowned the champion of the third round of the Arab Triple Crown for a distance of 2,400 meters (for the third category), which was held on Thursday, at the end of the Abu Dhabi track racing season, which consisted of 6 runs. A total of 76 horses participated in the race, competing for cash prizes of 690,000 dirhams.

The horse descended from the “Azadi” line won the title of the third round, to the title of the second round of the Triple Crown of the third category for a distance of 2,200 meters, and was able to sweep its competitors in the final round by a difference of 3.5 lengths, recording 2:42:14 minutes.

“Gold Silver” by Ziad Galadari, under the supervision of Ibrahim Asil and led by Sam Hitchcot, won the second half prize for a distance of 1600 meters (equivalence), the last round of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup series dedicated to owners of private stables, which is held under the patronage of the Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and scored Champion 1:45:15 min.

The winners were crowned Abdullah Al Marar, General Manager of Al Wathba Stables, Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kholoud Al Nuaimi, representative of National Fodder, and Saeed Khalifa bin Suleiman, representative of Emirates Airline.

The horse, not a candidate for victory, “Ibn de Vialit” by Faten Ahmed Rashad Manasra, under the supervision of Ahmed Al Muhairbi and led by Fernando Jara, snatched the first half prize for a distance of 1200 meters for the Al-Bathna title, and the champion recorded a time of 1:19:34 minutes.

“AF Ramz” by Khaled Khalifa Al Naboodah, under the supervision of Ernst Ortel and led by Taj Ushi, won the Al Hail Award in the third game for a distance of 2,200 meters (equivalence), after a distinguished effort in the last 200 metres, to finish the race in a time of 2:29:37 minutes. .

“Reem Baynouna” for Abu Dhabi Racing, under the supervision of Mohamed Degash, continued his series of good performances with a difference, led by jockey Taj Oshi, to win the title of Al-Qour in the fourth game for a distance of 2,200 meters (equivalence), recording a time of 2:28:36 minutes.

And the victory of “My Country’s Hoy” for Bursley Racing, under the supervision of Rashid Burisli, and the leadership of Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, caught the end of the sixth race for purebred horses, which witnessed the participation of 16 horses competing at a distance of 1400 meters (equivalence), and the champion recorded a time of 1:23:72 minutes .

After the end of the sixth round, the results of the Abu Dhabi championships resulted in Khaled Khalifa Al Naboodah winning the Angel Championship, and Ernst Ortel in the Coaches Championship, while the Knights Championship went to the Irish jockey Taj Oshi, with a score of 16 wins for each.