Isabel Díaz Ayuso is present in an unexpected way in the race towards the elections on May 28. The president of the Community of Madrid, in a gesture of political significance beyond its formal relevance, will close the list that the Basque PP will present to the Mayor of Bilbao for the local elections in a little over a month, a candidacy that headed for the first time by Esther Martínez. Not only that: Ayuso’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, will also do the same on the plate in the Biscayan town of Durango. “This is a symbolic gesture with which the also PP candidate for re-election to the regional government wants to support the party in the Basque Country, the Constitution and the unity of Spain,” say the popular Madrid people.

Ayuso has always highlighted his special relationship with the party in Euskadi. In fact, one of the first things he did as soon as he joined the PP was to campaign for María San Gil, when the then leader of the popular Basques presented himself as a candidate for lehendakari. Those were the times when ETA was still threatening constitutional charges. The current Madrid president has also recognized on multiple occasions the courage of the Basque PP and her work to defend freedom in a “very difficult” environment. An environment that, with the violence gone, Ayuso continues to consider hostile. In this line and as a battering ram against the President of the Government, he has been charging against Pedro Sánchez’s pacts with the “heirs of ETA”, alluding to Bildu, and censuring that he agrees on matters that affect all Spaniards, relying on “the enemies of our country.”

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information