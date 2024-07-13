Traveling has never been so cheap or rewarding! Now the more you travel, you can enjoy up to a Free flight with Viva Aerobus thanks to Doters Points, know what they are.

LDoters Points are part of a program of Viva Aerobus rewards which allows users to accumulate points with each purchase made through Doters partners.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

These points can be used to pay for full flights, including airport taxes (TUA) in Long live Aerobusin addition to being valid in companies such as ETN Turistar, La Linea and Costa Line motorways.

Signing up for Doters is easy and free, giving you the opportunity to enjoy various rewards

What are the benefits of Doters Points with Viva Aerobus?

Travel with Doters offers multiple benefits, depending on the level you reach. The program has three levels: Green, Silver and Gold, each with specific benefits:

Green Level: No points required for access. Offers exclusive rates and the possibility of paying the TUA with points.

Silver Level : Requires 12,500 Doters Points. Offers priority boarding, seat selection at no additional cost and up to 5 kg of additional luggage.

(photo: screenshot)

Gold Level: Requires 25,000 Doters Points. Includes checked baggage of up to 15 kg, VIP seat selection on the Smart fare and priority service.

How to earn Doters Points with Viva Aerobus?

Accumulating Doters Points is very simple. You just have to follow these three steps:

– Log in to any Doters partner portal.

– Make purchases and accumulate points with each transaction.

– Use your points to redeem them for a variety of rewards, including flights and additional services.

In addition to Viva Aerobus, the program’s partners include HSBC, ETN Turistar, Primera Plus, Autovías La Línea, Costa Line and Ualá, which expands the opportunities to earn points.

One of the great things about Doters Points is that they don’t expire. Every time you earn or use points, their validity will be extended for an additional 24 months. For example, if your points expire on December 15, 2023, and you make a purchase on December 14, 2023, their validity will be extended until December 14, 2025.

Each Doters level offers additional rewards and specific benefits, such as discounts on packages and additional luggage at no cost on companies such as ETN Turistar and Costa Line. To maintain your level, you must accumulate the necessary points each calendar year.