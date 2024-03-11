If the illustrative bang in National Palace showed what destroyed that is the relationship between the students, parents and representatives of the normalistas of Ayotzinapa and the government of Andrés Manuel López Obradorthe death of a student at the hands of police of the Morenoist government of Guerrero buries the strange illusion that the parties will recover the trust with which, in an illegal and factious alliance, they turned their “investigations” of the disappearance and murder of The 43.

The investigations of the shot to the head of Yankee Rothan Gómez Peralta They began and will end as tangled and indecipherable as those that were manufactured to persecute and imprison innocent people like Murillo, Zerón and the military in order to satisfy despicable political-electoral appetites.

Around the truck and the student's death irreconcilable versions arise:

Interfering in the “independent” powers of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, AMLO asked him not to investigate the vandalism attack, even though he should do so because it is the main compound of the Republic where a door of the presidential presidential house was blown up.

He also said that he will do his own investigations to show some morning how and who plotted the attack (which he imagined planned “by PRI members”), and that to cover the repair costs he will pass the tray among his achichincles.

(Ana Bertha Miramontes Mercado, director of Conservation and Research of the National Coordination of Conservation of Cultural Heritage of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, says that the repair will take three months and the cost will be around 700 thousand pesos).

Does AMLO have a secret service outside the Public Ministry?

Will we never know why the military and national guards of the Palace (the same ones who walled the entire premises with steel plates against the women who demonstrated on Friday) gave clear way to the attackers who used a truck from the Federal Commission as a battering ram? Of electricity?

Regarding the death of the normal student, the state authorities affirmed that their police officers stopped the occupants of a vehicle “with a report of theft,” but that the occupants did not stop, they shot at the uniformed officers and they responded to “a strictly criminal act.” , and that inside they discovered a gun, drugs and beers.

The victim's colleagues and representatives deny this and assure that the police planted the weapon and want to fabricate crimes.

With the autopsy report in hand, the mother denied that her son's body showed traces of alcohol or drugs, and the FGR announced that it had signs of “human rights violation.”

It is necessary to prove or deny the report of the “stolen vehicle” and for the medical examiner to explain why he left blank the space in which he should have written negative or positive about traces of toxicity.

Anyway, the case is more than rotten.

