Dayro Moreno scored this Sunday, in the 2-1 victory of the Once Caldas with Envigado, his 224th goal in the Colombian league, which equaled the record for the championship's all-time top scorer that was held by the Argentine Sergio Galván Rey.

In the 14th minute, the 38-year-old striker received a cross from full-back Juan Cuesta and rose between the rivals to send the ball into the back of the net with a chalaca (Chilean) that made the crowd that filled the stands of the stadium celebrate. stadium Palogrande of Manizales.

The scorer, born on September 16, 1985 in the municipality of Chicoral, He excitedly celebrated his feat and received a Once Caldas shirt with the number 224 from the hands of Galván Rey, who, like him, is an idol of Blanco Blanco.

Dayro Moreno scores the 224th goal of his career in the League. Photo:X: @oncecaldas

Precisely, the two scorers hugged each other and then displayed their shirts to the joy of the public, who filled the stands to accompany a scorer who lived up to expectations and who with today's victory places him sixth in the league table with 18 points. .

This was the party that took place in the Once Caldas dressing room after the words of the club president and the player himself, who thanked all the members of the squad.