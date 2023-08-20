What does the future of football look like? Axel Hellmann and Rüdiger Fritsch talk about the soul of the game, why clubs at the top are good for everyone and why “fake” money from Saudi Arabia is harmful.

“Rüdiger is absolutely reliable,” says Hellmann (left), board spokesman for Eintracht. “Axel is intelligent,” says Fritsch, President of Darmstadt 98. Image: Maximilian von Lachner

Mr. Hellmann, can Rüdiger Fritsch live without the “lilies” and can the “lilies” live without Rüdiger Fritsch?

Hellmann: I can imagine that Rüdiger Fritsch can live without the “lilies”. I think it will be more difficult for the “Lilien” if one day Rüdiger no longer does it. We are all replaceable in the end, and there will be solutions for all of us. What Rüdiger has created with the “Lilies” is enormous.

Mr Fritsch, can Axel Hellmann live without Eintracht, and can Eintracht live without Axel Hellmann?