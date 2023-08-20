Home page World

Wildfires near Downton Lake in southern British Columbia. © -/XinHua/dpa

Canada has been battling wildfires in several parts of the country for months. It’s never been as bad as it is now. The situation continues to worsen.

In western Canada, the forest fire situation is coming to a head. In the province of British Columbia, two fires combined to form a fire of more than 41,000 hectares, the authorities said on Saturday evening. The region around Shuswap Lake in the south of the province is affected. Destroyed houses and burnt-out cars could be seen in the CBC broadcaster in the town of Scotch Creek. There was no official information about the damage.

Orders were in place across the province that around 35,000 people should be brought to safety, Prime Minister David Eby said at a press conference on Saturday evening. An evacuation warning was issued for around 30,000 other people. Tourist trips in the affected areas are now prohibited, it said. Reason: Accommodation should be kept free for emergency services and evacuees. “Given the drought and the winds, the situation is changing very quickly,” Eby warned.

Fierce forest fires are also raging about 100 kilometers further south on Okanagan Lake, which is popular with tourists. The so-called McDougall Creek Fire, which among other things threatens the city of West Kelowna, covered an area of ​​11,000 hectares, according to estimates by the authorities on Sunday. The fire had increased in size more than tenfold since Friday. Thousands of people had to leave their homes and several buildings were destroyed.

Canada has been battling wildfires in several parts of the country for months. Wildfires are an annual phenomenon in many regions of Canada. However, this year is the worst known wildfire season in the country’s history. In provinces in western Canada, the average temperature has increased by 1.9 degrees Celsius since the mid-20th century, according to the Department of Environment and Climate Change. dpa