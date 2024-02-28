On the night of this Tuesday, February 27, it was captured Pío López Obradorbrother of President Andrés López Obrador (AMLO), when boarding a Mercedes-Benz car after finishing the confrontation with Carlos Loret de Mola in court 62in the Doctores neighborhood, in Mexico City (CDMX).

The meeting lasted eight hours. between both parties, after in April 2023 the brother of Morena's moral leader filed a lawsuit against the former Televisa journalist, for making public in Latinus, videos where he is seen receiving envelopes that allegedly contained money together with the former Civil Protection coordinator (PC) David León Romero.

The reaction

The communicator Carlos Loret de Mola published a message on his X account (formerly Twitter) stating that Pío López Obrador admitted having received money on the aforementioned occasion.

“We are leaving the hearing for the lawsuit that President AMLO's brother filed against me for presenting the videos where he receives money in yellow envelopes. Pío López Obrador wanted to do his morning: 8 hours in which he could not discredit or deny anything. “He ended up accepting that the videos are true and he did receive money.”

In the daily news edition of Latinus, the also contributor to Radio Formula, explained that he responded to an “extensive interrogation” by the Mexican authorities during the eight-hour hearing and 50 questions. One of them, about his income.

“If this face to face is not intimidation, then what is? In this government, criminals are embraced and journalists are sued. I don't know what has to happen to realize that it is a lie that this It is a country of freedoms where journalism can be practiced freely.

He added that his presentation to the authorities is “one more example of the harassment of freedom of expression during the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.”

“For the President, impunity, for his brother, impunity, for the journalist who dared to expose the incidence and indecency, the entire attack of the State.”

AMLO's brother, who serves as General Coordinator of the Morena Foundation Assembly in the state of Chiapas, made his last public statement on the social network mentioned above on Monday, February 19, and had no relation to this topic.

For his part, the President of Mexico has not used his account to comment on the matter in recent hours.