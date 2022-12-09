The former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg will be managed by AvtoVAZ. As Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov announced on December 9, the production of new cars at the enterprise is planned to begin in 2023.

“Production will appear, including at the Nissan site, which, as we expect, will also be mastered by AvtoVAZ,” he answered reporters when asked about the car market next year.

The Minister also recalled that all Nissan assets today belong to the Automotive Research Institute (NAMI).

On November 24, it was reported that NAMI acquired all the Russian assets of the Japanese auto concern Nissan. This includes the acquisition of Nissan production facilities in St. Petersburg, as well as a sales and marketing center in Moscow.

Prior to that, on October 11, Manturov told Izvestia about the transfer of the Nissan plant to state ownership. He said that as a result of the negotiations, it was possible to reach a format in which the enterprise remains operational. At the same time, NAMI will be able to attract other companies as production partners, as well as create joint ventures.

According to Manturov, AvtoVAZ will provide after-sales service for Nissan cars and supply spare parts.

On December 8, it was reported that AvtoVAZ intends to produce more than 400 thousand cars in 2023. This figure will exceed the 2022 application by 82%. This year, the plant faced a shortage of spare parts and was idle in May, without releasing a single car. In June, Lada Granta, Lada Niva Legend, Lada Niva Travel returned to the assembly line.