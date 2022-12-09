Sinaloa.- With a message very much in his style but substantial in the background, Chanito de Culiacán publicly presented his newborn daughter through a video that went viral on social networks, since he was a father for the first time.

It was in the TikTok account ‘@elmorenito226’ where the Chanito de Culiacán asked young people to take responsibility, have children and get married for them to take the next step in their adult life, just as they did after their drug addiction.

“Hey ball of verg * s, all those who are 25, 26 years old, the old men who do not want to be old and who do not want to take responsibility. Not even me anymore, look,” said the viral character while pointing to his baby.

The video that was recorded on a car accumulates more than a million views on TikTok and hundreds of comments congratulate the young man on the news, even so, there are those who looked for the negative side and criticized him because it seems to them that his life partner “is looks very young.”

“They are both your daughters”, “she looks 14 years old”, “I thought they were both her daughters”, were some of the publications made by those who apparently did not enjoy the good news in the life of the boy who went viral a few years ago. years for his characteristic charisma.

“Since they start to make plebes, not even me anymore, I already have mine. After a while, ball of mandilones,” he added with a happy smile on his face at the birth of his first daughter. The words of Culiacán Monkey they caused another smile in his wife and mother of the minor.