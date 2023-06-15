A woman walks past a Starbucks coffee shop in New York on Tuesday. John Minchillo (AP)

Starbucks fired a former regional director of the company in 2018 because of her race – white – as a result of the scandal caused by the arrest of two black men in one of its stores in Philadelphia, according to a New Jersey federal jury, which has condemned the coffee shop chain to compensate its former employee with 25.6 million dollars (25 million for damages, 600,000 for damages). The episode that triggered the firing occurred in April 2018, two years before the police killing of an African-American in Minneapolis sparked the largest wave of anti-racism protests in the United States and in the world.

The sequence of events is as follows: two black men entered a room for a business meeting with a white man. While they were waiting for him, and before ordering a drink at the bar, one of them asked to go to the bathroom (an access code is required), but was denied and asked both to leave the premises. Refusing, an employee called the police. The two blacks were arrested, and the images of the arrest, recorded with their mobile phones by some witnesses, went around the country, amid accusations of racism and threats to boycott the chain. The episode plunged one of America’s most ubiquitous brands into an image crisis, then in the pillory for its resistance to allowing its employees to unionize.

As images of the arrest went viral, the company’s CEO publicly apologized, calling the treatment of the men “reprehensible.” Starbucks decided to temporarily close its 8,000 stores to educate its employees about racial prejudice. But Starbucks’ correction went further, and in its attempt to control the damage to its reputation it decided to fire Shannon Phillips, managing director of a hundred stores spread across Philadelphia, Delaware and parts of Maryland and who had been promoted to position six. years before.

The jury found that Starbucks violated federal civil rights for women, as well as a New Jersey law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race. The ruling finds that the firm fired her from her for being white because of the repercussions of the Philadelphia case. Phillips stated that the company had tried to punish her and other white employees, even those not involved in the incident which led to calling the police, despite their efforts to minimize the impact of the protests outside the venue. According to his statement, Phillips was ordered by one of his superiors, who is black, to suspend a white manager from another location in the city for alleged discriminatory conduct, an accusation that Phillips said was false.

The company, which during the trial denied firing Phillips because of his race – it did so because of his “insufficient response” to the episode – declined to comment on the ruling. The woman herself said she was fired shortly after refusing the order to suspend the white manager, without having previously received any complaints about her work. Another black store manager, who had promoted the employee who called police, was not disciplined, Phillips’ attorney argued. “An unrecoverable situation”, was the explanation of the company to justify the dismissal of the woman.

The involuntary protagonists of the episode, who were 23 years old, reached a confidential economic agreement with Starbucks and obtained a commitment from the city of Philadelphia to invest $200,000 in aid to young entrepreneurs.

For different reasons, the global chain of coffee shops, ubiquitous in the cities of the United States, is on the trigger. The union mobilization of the workers in hundreds of premises put the company on guard, which warned of adverse effects for its interests, such as the increase in labor costs. It has not been the only one of the large companies that has exerted pressure to discourage the organization of its workers, according to the Labor Relations Board.

This Tuesday, within the framework of the Pride celebrations, the workers’ union announced that the company has prohibited decorating several premises with LGTBI motifs. “In the midst of Pride (gay in the United States) month, Starbucks has banned Pride decorations in stores across the United States,” the union said. Starbucks Workers United On twitter. A company spokesperson flatly denied the ban, in a context of harassment of rainbow companies in the country.