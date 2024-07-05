Avowed is an RPG but unlike many games of the genre it will not include romantic relationships. We already knew this but now Obsidian has given another reason for this choice.
As we had already reported at the beginning of the year, Avowed will not include the romantic relationships among the main characters of our team. At the time, the motivation given by Obsidian was mostly production: this component takes time to be developed and it needs to be calibrated so that it is totally secondary no matter how well done.
The team’s conclusion was that this was not a priority and that it was better to dedicate resources to other components of the game. Now, however, comes a additional motivation regarding this.
Obsidian’s comment on Avowed
“We wanted to make sure that if we were going to include it, we included a non-romantic path that was equally meaningful,” Patel explains. “Since we were investing a lot in our teammatesthat these characters are really tied to the main story, and that we were doing it in a different way than our previous games, we wanted to make sure that if we were going to do a romance, we did it really, really, really well – or we didn’t do it at all.”
Patel says that Obsidian had “considered the investment necessary” to introduce a quality romance, but that the final decision was made “for focus on other aspects of our companions“. In short, the relationship with companions is an important part of the game and the romantic side is not part of the development team’s vision.
What do you think? Do you think that a romance side quest is essential to give value to an RPG like Avowed or do you not see it as a priority?
Finally, let’s remember that criticism from Avowed fans pushed the team to quickly improve a specific component.
