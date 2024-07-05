As we had already reported at the beginning of the year, Avowed will not include the romantic relationships among the main characters of our team. At the time, the motivation given by Obsidian was mostly production: this component takes time to be developed and it needs to be calibrated so that it is totally secondary no matter how well done.

The team’s conclusion was that this was not a priority and that it was better to dedicate resources to other components of the game. Now, however, comes a additional motivation regarding this.