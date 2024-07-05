Private jet Borey makes hard landing on Lake Vallas in Karelia

In Karelia, the Russian private jet Borey made a hard landing on Lake Vallas. This was reported by the press secretary of the Federal Air Transport Agency Artem Korenyako in Telegram-channel.

It is specified that there was a pilot and a passenger on board the airliner, both of them survived and refused hospitalization. Three rescuers evacuated them by Mi-8T helicopter, and in the evening they were delivered to Petrozavodsk.

The cause of the incident has not yet been announced. “Rosaviatsia has classified the rough landing as an accident,” Korenyako wrote. He added that the agency will investigate the air incident. In addition, the North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation.

Earlier, a Ural Airlines plane had a problem with the autopilot on a flight from Mineralnye Vody to Moscow. The airliner had to return to the departure airport.