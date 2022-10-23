Jez Corden, well-known journalist, spoke again of Avowed, Obsidian’s action role-playing game. Corden has revealed some details on the game development and what are the hopes of the team working on the work.

The information was shared via the Xbox Two podcast and then transcribed on Twitter by the user Souls Ninja, as you can see below. According to reports, Obsidian had changed the direction of the game as it had become more ambitious. The team felt the need to aim higher with Avowed after becoming part of Xbox Game Studios. The team had provided multiple functions for the game and wanted to prove that they are an AAA team.

Sadly, Obsidian apparently failed to get everything she wanted to put into the game to work and so she decided to retrace your stepswith Avowed, and focus on the parts of the game that matter most.

It seems that the Avowed team has decided to “create an Obsidian-style game”, building on what they did with The Outer Worlds and creating a bigger and better RPG. The conclusion they came to was that the team – even with Microsoft’s support – is however a small team compared to a company like Bethesda, which can put hundreds of people on one project. Obsidian does not have this possibility.

As reported, Jez Corden also stated that Avowed is already visually very beautiful: also specifies that what he saw was an old version of the game, so the final version should be even better. Finally, according to Corden, what happened during the development of Avowed cannot be defined as a “reboot” of the game: the term was used by Schreier in one of his reports on the videogame, but for the journalist it is not the best term because the development is not it started all over again.

Earlier, Corden also said Avowed “will impress people” and that changing some developers helped.