Mexico.- The Mexican writer Ana Carnation He recognizes that something that he likes a lot about his work is that it always goes far beyond something that can feel concrete or given. An example of this is his new novel For disobeying his parents (Alfaguara), a story in which he explores Darío Galicia, a poet close to the infrarealists and noted for having an extravagant personality. And every myth that he embodies, reincarnates, announces the book of Clavel.

According to rumors, Galicia was subjected by his parents to a lobotomy to “cure” him of homosexuality and of being a poet. Dragged by this myth and because Darío was an admirer of Lewis Carroll, the novel’s protagonist, Ana Laurel, tries to track him down in a labyrinthine narrative game. And a nagging doubt as to whether the man he bumps into on the subway is the same poet.

In the words of Mónica Lavín, Clavel’s prose “is as enveloping as it is fearsome,” while Elmer Mendoza, from Sinaloa, emphasizes that the author writes in high voltage.

You make a quite interesting mix of genres, how would you define the book?

It is definitely a novel, but it is not a conventional novel. The novel can take many forms and make use of all possible narrative genres, and in this sense it is a literary proposal that plays with fiction and uses voices from testimonies, chronicles or resources from other types of genres. At the end of the day, it is like a sack that wraps an entire proposal around the search for a real character that I once met in the corridors of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, in the 80s, carrying the legend of a lobotomy to the that his parents have subjected him for being homosexual and a poet.

Precisely you highlight the poet Darío Galicia. Where does the interest in him come from?

Although I had read The Wild Detectives a long time ago, I never related Darío to Ernesto San Epifanio, that character who wanders around in The Wild Detectives; but in the investigation that I began to do in a detective way behind Darío Galicia’s trail, I came to find out that, according to connoisseurs, Darío Galicia inspired the character of Ernesto San Epifanio. This allowed me to realize that there were several possibilities of reading, that I was with a character that appeared and disappeared and that this could become an element of uncertainty, that would keep the reader even more interested, to think if the one I had initially come across in the meter was him or not, whether it was a lobotomy or not, whether he had disappeared, whether he had died or whether he was still alive. Anyway, it showed signs of being an interesting story from the beginning.

I devoted myself to the testimonies that friends and acquaintances, even enemies of the poet, could give me, and little by little I built a mural of voices to which I do not attribute names precisely to be able to mix them, edit them, give a much more playful idea, of voices who say one thing and others that contradict each other, and thus continue to give more of that unfaithful, uncertain portrait of that Darío, which finally, after searching, we found him.

Given his increasingly unfortunate conditions, he could already tell us very little to establish a fluid dialogue, to have the potential that he had once had to play with language, to make use of the poetic word that in the 70s and early 1970s. 80 showed it in its splendor. Many people considered him as Oscar Wilde of that same mettle, of that same wit; and a great reader, connoisseur of Lewis Carroll, among other authors. He was a fascinating character.

By trying to reconstruct the image of Darío and evoke him, do you feel that you can bring him to the new generations and that they have an interest in exploring the character?

Just as I discovered him as a literary character and very rich in possibilities, in human complexity, revealing a transgressive attempt for his time, with a rebellious, rebellious attitude, calling things by their name, assuming himself as homosexual and proclaiming his right to love. to other men in broad daylight, in their poems, in their clothing, all of this made me see it with this curious, interested, enriching look, to find there a great character, a great human being.

I think it is something that any reader is going to run into, whether or not they know Darío’s time. And I also play with language, with these passages where fragments of Alice Through the Looking Glass, Alice in Wonderland, are taken up and incorporated into the narration with variants that account for Darío’s delusional adventures, rescue him from a gaze that is dignified through recreation and literary imagination and that literary imagination is a joyous gaze on the art of writing, on the art of the imagination of characters. The best tribute I could have given to Darío is to have taken tools from his own world to collude and create a joyful possible world in his imagination.

Throughout your career you have worked on various topics, for example eroticism. Is there something that was a challenge for you to work on in this book or is there something you had in mind to do?

What happens is that the sensual and erotic register, which has a lot to do with the body, also responds to a concern that I have had throughout all my novels, from the first called Desires and their Shadows, which precisely what he addresses is a kind of poetics of desires and shadows. When I work on a story, a character, I’m not looking for the character, in reality it’s the story that chases me, as if it were a kind of shadow that asks me to be explored. In that sense, I let myself be carried away a lot by my shadows, as I also tell about it in a novel called Cuerpo náufrago. There are no registers that I haven’t touched, but rather I am a narrator and I love the challenges of creation, dialoguing with tradition. Each of my novels always has a game with a precedent that precedes it, especially literary antecedents.

In Darío’s case there is Lewis Carroll, but there are also The Savage Detectives. Right now, in the project I’m working on, I’m taking up an issue that has worried me, that I’ve liked a lot before, that has to do with the skin and that’s where I’m working now.

So there are no signs on the horizon for me to suddenly say ‘I would like to play this’, ‘I have missed this’. I work with what comes to me and it seems to me that there is a charming story there.

Facts about his literary career

Author of books in genres such as story, novel and essay. Some of her novels have been translated into languages ​​such as English, French and Arabic.

With his first novel Los Deseos y su sombra, he was a finalist for the Alfaguara International Prize. Clavel finely and mysteriously traces a network of stories that are the memory of Mexico

Violets are flowers of desire won the 2005 Juan Rulfo Short Novel Award from Radio France. It follows a man plunged into the depths of a passion: the desire for his daughter Violeta.

The nymphs sometimes smile again gave the author another award: the Elena Poniatowska Ibero-American Novel Award. The story explores sexuality and ecstasy through its characters.

In his previous novel, Brief Treatise on the Heart, the destinies of a woman about to commit suicide, a man who has undergone heart surgery, a young woman who wanders aimlessly, and a cannibalistic hitman intersect.

The Profile

Ana Clavel, writer

*Place and date of birth: Born in Mexico City, on December 16, 1961.

*Distinctions: She has received the 1991 Gilberto Owen National Short Story Award, the 2004 Silver Medal from the French Société Académique Arts-Sciences-Lettres, the 2005 Juan Rulfo Short Novel Award, and the Elena Poniatowska Ibero-American Novel Award.

*Profession: Master in Latin American Literature from UNAM.