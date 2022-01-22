The maneuver of the week is certainly to be assigned to truck driver who with quick reflexes avoided a couple of donkeys, in the tunnel, on the state road 36 of Lake Como and Spluga. Incredible but true, these two animals, heedless of the danger and certainly confused, found themselves in the middle of the carriageway of the freeway at the height of Mandello del Lario, province of Lecco, in the direction of Colico and Valtellina.

The truck driver, who on Instagram said, among the comments on the page Valtellina Tourism, to have arrived at the site of the dangerous encounter at a speed of seventy kilometers per hour (therefore within the foreseen limits), he chose to avoid the animals, making a sharp turn to the left. Despite the weight of the vehicle, and the curvature of the stretch, the driver was able to bring the truck back on the straight path after a series of corrections that can be defined unequivocally ‘frightening’.

On social media the debate has sparked: there are those who argue that the truck driver went too fast, others say they are amazed by the presence of animals at that point of the road. Still others compliment their readiness, while there are also those who have suggested that it would have been better not to risk a large accident by hitting the animals. In this sports bar climate, longer-term considerations have also come in.

Reporting the news, Repubblica wrote: “On the Statale 36 for Valtellina degradation, damaged asphalt and dirt. Anas and the Region ensure a plan that will be completed in 2026“. The year is not accidental: it is that of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Given that Valtellina should be the full protagonist of the event, it would be a shame to present it with the business card of a road that has long been showing a long series of flaws. We were missing, in fact, only the donkeys. For once, not driving.